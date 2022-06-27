Countdown: Rocket's TD Completes Epic Comeback

The new season can't get here fast enough. The schedule is officially out – placing the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs for Week 1 on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.
Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games.
But it's never too early to count down to the start of the season.
As the regular season is now within sight, we will celebrate the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener.
Today, we will continue with 76 days to the start of the season.
The Play: In the 1999 season opener, the Cowboys wanted to see what kind of speed Rocket Ismail had in his first game with his new team. In the first quarter in Washington, Troy Aikman fired a deep ball to Rocket that went incomplete. But they would definitely hook up again. The Cowboys rallied from 21 points down in the fourth quarter to tie the game and send it to overtime. That's where the Cowboys got the ball back and Aikman again went to Ismail, who had no issues hauling in this 76-yard score, giving the Cowboys a dramatic 41-35 win.
