Countdown: Run-Blocking Graded No. 1 in 2021

The new season can't get here fast enough. The schedule is officially out – placing the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs for Week 1 on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.
Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games.
But it's never too early to count down to the start of the season.
As the regular season is now within sight, we will celebrate the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener.
Today, we will continue with 87 days to the start of the season.
The Play: One of the most lethal combinations in the 90s was the quick strike from Aikman to Irvin, who had enough strength to make the comeback route nearly an automatic first down. Against the Cardinals in 1992, Irvin used that strength to turn a first quarter pass into much more as he raced down the sidelines for an 87-yard touchdown. It was the longest play of his career and the first of three TDs that game against the Cards.
