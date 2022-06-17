Countdown: Schultz Producing Witten-Like Stats

The new season can't get here fast enough. The schedule is officially out – placing the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs for Week 1 on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.
Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games.
But it's never too early to count down to the start of the season.
As the regular season is now within sight, we will celebrate the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener.
Today, we will continue with 86 days to the start of the season.
The Play: In the middle of the 1993 season, the Cowboys were trying to survive an injury by Troy Aikman against the Cardinals. While Jason Garrett started the game, he was relieved by veteran Bernie Kosar, who was signed just a few days earlier. Kosar didn't have the strongest arm, but he could definitely check it down to Emmitt Smith. On this play, Emmitt did all the work, bouncing off a few defenders before racing 86 yards to the 1-yard line to set up a score.
