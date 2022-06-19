Countdown: The Greatest Return in Cowboys History

The new season can't get here fast enough. The schedule is officially out – placing the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs for Week 1 on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.
Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games.
But it's never too early to count down to the start of the season.
As the regular season is now within sight, we will celebrate the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener.
Today, we will continue with 84 days to the start of the season.
The Play: Woody Dantzler turned an improbable play into an unforgettable moment. On a short kick to the 16-yard line, Dantzler was immediately met with multiple San Francisco defenders but miraculously emerged and bolted to the sideline. A stiff arm, balance, and a burst of speed were enough to get him into open space and into the endzone. Cementing one of the most impressive plays in franchise history. A total of eight 49ers made contact with Dantzler on the play, but zero were able to bring him down.
The 2022 season is getting closer and closer. For the next 100 days, we will count down to the Sept. 11 opener with a daily tribute to each number.