Celebrating 100 Days Until 2022 Season

Countdown: There's No Breaking This Epic Record

Jun 04, 2022 at 09:00 AM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Countdown--There’s-No-Breaking-This-Epic-Record-hero

The new season can't get here fast enough. The schedule is officially out – placing the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs for Week 1 on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.

Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games.

But it's never too early to count down to the start of the season.

As the regular season is now within sight, we will celebrate the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener.

Today, we will continue with 99 days to the start of the season.

The Play: What else by Tony Dorsett's magical run in the 1982 season finale? It's the only 99-yard play from scrimmage in team history and just one of two rushing scores of 99 yards in NFL history. Funny side note of this play – the Cowboys only had 10 players on the field but it was still enough to get Dorsett in the end zone and the record books forever.

Celebrating 100 Days Until 2022 Season

The 2022 season is getting closer and closer. For the next 100 days, we will count down to the Sept. 11 opener with a daily tribute to each number. Today, let's focus on everything 99.

dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

In 99 attempts last season, Ezekiel Elliott was rated the best pass-blocking running back in the NFL. Known for his rugged running style and nose for the end zone, Zeke is not only a willing blocker, but apparently the NFL's best among the backs.
1 / 7

In 99 attempts last season, Ezekiel Elliott was rated the best pass-blocking running back in the NFL. Known for his rugged running style and nose for the end zone, Zeke is not only a willing blocker, but apparently the NFL's best among the backs.

Scoring first is always important in football. But over his career, head coach Mike McCarthy's teams seem to take advantage more than others. McCarthy has a 99-34-2 record when his teams score first.
2 / 7

Scoring first is always important in football. But over his career, head coach Mike McCarthy's teams seem to take advantage more than others. McCarthy has a 99-34-2 record when his teams score first.

What else by Tony Dorsett's magical run in the 1982 season finale? It's the only 99-yard play from scrimmage in team history and just one of two rushing scores of 99 yards in NFL history. Funny side note of this play – the Cowboys only had 10 players on the field but it was still enough to get Dorsett in the end zone and the record books forever. Watch Now!
3 / 7

What else by Tony Dorsett's magical run in the 1982 season finale? It's the only 99-yard play from scrimmage in team history and just one of two rushing scores of 99 yards in NFL history. Funny side note of this play – the Cowboys only had 10 players on the field but it was still enough to get Dorsett in the end zone and the record books forever. Watch Now!

A 100 quarterback rating usually means good things for the team overall. No player in team history has more than Tony Romo, who leads the club with 67 career games with a QB rating over 100. The Cowboys were 51-16 in those games when Romo hit the century mark. His highest rating for a start occurred against the Colts in 2014 when he posted a 151.7 rating.
4 / 7

A 100 quarterback rating usually means good things for the team overall. No player in team history has more than Tony Romo, who leads the club with 67 career games with a QB rating over 100. The Cowboys were 51-16 in those games when Romo hit the century mark. His highest rating for a start occurred against the Colts in 2014 when he posted a 151.7 rating.

Up until 2009 when the Cowboys moved into AT&T Stadium, all of their home games were played outdoors. But would you believe only three times in team history have the Cowboys kicked off a game with temperatures over 100 degrees? And only once at home – the 109 degree game against the Eagles in 2000. The other two were road games at Arizona. And this year, don't bet on that happening since the Cowboys' first road game is at night against the Giants.
5 / 7

Up until 2009 when the Cowboys moved into AT&T Stadium, all of their home games were played outdoors. But would you believe only three times in team history have the Cowboys kicked off a game with temperatures over 100 degrees? And only once at home – the 109 degree game against the Eagles in 2000. The other two were road games at Arizona. And this year, don't bet on that happening since the Cowboys' first road game is at night against the Giants.

The Cowboys have had nine plays in team history that have counted 100 yards or more in the record books. Two of which have been from interception returns and seven by kickoff, including a 100-yard return from Reggie Swinton back in 2002.
6 / 7

The Cowboys have had nine plays in team history that have counted 100 yards or more in the record books. Two of which have been from interception returns and seven by kickoff, including a 100-yard return from Reggie Swinton back in 2002.

For the previous two seasons, Tony Pollard had been flirting with a kickoff return for a touchdown, having three returns of 60+ yards. Finally, on Thanksgiving Day 2021, Pollard broke free against the Raiders, ripping off a 100-yard return when his team needed it the most. Watch Now!
7 / 7

For the previous two seasons, Tony Pollard had been flirting with a kickoff return for a touchdown, having three returns of 60+ yards. Finally, on Thanksgiving Day 2021, Pollard broke free against the Raiders, ripping off a 100-yard return when his team needed it the most. Watch Now!

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Best of the Best:

Canty_Chris-HS22

Chris Canty

#99 DE

  • Height: 6-7
  • Weight: 295 lbs
  • College: Virginia

Chris Canty – One of the pieces in the Cowboys' 2005 Draft, which will go down as one of the best in team history. A fourth-round pick from Virginia, the Cowboys did enough homework before the draft to convince themselves Canty's eye injury wouldn't be a factor. As it turned out, he played 11 years, including four with the Cowboys. Canty won a Super Bowl ring with the Giants in the 2011 season.

Blast From The Past:

tapper_charles-hs.jpg

Charles Tapper

#99 DE

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 270 lbs
  • College: Oklahoma

Charles Tapper – While he only played two seasons with the Cowboys, he's actually the answer to a trivia question. Who was the first player the Cowboys drafted in the fourth round before getting Dak Prescott as a compensatory pick? That would be Tapper, who battled through injuries and never was able to stick to the roster.

Related Content

news

Countdown: Celebrating 100 Days Until 2022 Season

The 2022 season is getting closer and closer. For the next 100 days, we will count down to the Sept. 11 opener with a daily tribute to each number. Today, let's focus on everything 100.

Advertising