Countdown: There's No Breaking This Epic Record

The new season can't get here fast enough. The schedule is officially out – placing the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs for Week 1 on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.
Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games.
But it's never too early to count down to the start of the season.
As the regular season is now within sight, we will celebrate the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener.
Today, we will continue with 99 days to the start of the season.
The Play: What else by Tony Dorsett's magical run in the 1982 season finale? It's the only 99-yard play from scrimmage in team history and just one of two rushing scores of 99 yards in NFL history. Funny side note of this play – the Cowboys only had 10 players on the field but it was still enough to get Dorsett in the end zone and the record books forever.
The 2022 season is getting closer and closer. For the next 100 days, we will count down to the Sept. 11 opener with a daily tribute to each number. Today, let's focus on everything 99.
Best of the Best:
Chris Canty – One of the pieces in the Cowboys' 2005 Draft, which will go down as one of the best in team history. A fourth-round pick from Virginia, the Cowboys did enough homework before the draft to convince themselves Canty's eye injury wouldn't be a factor. As it turned out, he played 11 years, including four with the Cowboys. Canty won a Super Bowl ring with the Giants in the 2011 season.
Blast From The Past:
Charles Tapper – While he only played two seasons with the Cowboys, he's actually the answer to a trivia question. Who was the first player the Cowboys drafted in the fourth round before getting Dak Prescott as a compensatory pick? That would be Tapper, who battled through injuries and never was able to stick to the roster.