Countdown: Will 29 Points Beat The Bucs This Year?

As we count down the days to the start of a new season, we'll focus on the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener against the Bucs.
Today, we will continue with 29 days to the start of the season.
The Play: The Cowboys' Doomsday Defense was the main reason they won Super Bowl XII – the second title in franchise history. But there were some big plays by the offense, including the game-clinching touchdown in the second half. Fullback Robert Newhouse surprised the Broncos with this halfback pass to Golden Richards for a 29-yard touchdown to help seal the day for the Cowboys, who cruised to a 27-10 win.
The 2022 season is getting closer and closer. For the next 100 days, we will count down to the Sept. 11 opener with a daily tribute to each number.