Cowboys Catch-Up: Backup QBs and Corner Debates

Even in the offseason, every week is filled with news and storylines, from front office moves and player updates to forecasting next season.
Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the week that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.
Monday
- The Cowboys need to improve their defense in the draft, but what's more important: the secondary or the front seven? Kyle Youmans, Rob Phillips, Hek'ma Harrison, and Isaiah Stanback debate [Watch Talkin' Cowboys prioritize defensive needs]
- Anything could happen in the first round of the draft, but Stephen Jones laid out a map this week for the No. 10 pick. "It's an interesting situation for a variety of reasons," David Helman writes. "The most pressing among those is that the Cowboys find themselves in desperate need of defensive talent, while sitting at the top of a draft that is chock full of offensive firepower." [Helman on what Stephen Jones' comments suggest about the No. 10 pick]
- Zack Martin's return to full health should bolster the interior offensive line, but who will start alongside him? "The Cowboys are going to do their best to figure out if they have a collection of backups alongside Zack Martin or if they feel they have a starting offensive line they can trust with what could be the league's most high-powered offense," Jonny Auping writes [Auping with the Roster Reset for the guards and centers]
Tuesday
- When the Cowboys draft a player at a certain position it's the result of an exhaustive pre-draft look at potential prospects at that position. Dani Surek and Dave Helman are giving fans their own taste of what you need to know about the draft's best edge rushers [Watch Building the Board on defensive ends]
- The Cowboys have their quarterback locked up and committed, but will they still look to draft one? "If we're wondering where the line might be for drafting a quarterback when the team already has a great one, it might be worth looking at the origin of the quarterback they currently have, and the successful strategy they took to acquire him," Jonny Auping writes. [Auping on whether the 4th round is where the Cowboys will start looking at QBs]
- Cornerback was already a need going into the draft, and Tuesday it was announced that cornerback Rashard Robinson has been suspended by the NFL for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. [Rob Phillips on Robinson and his suspension]
Wednesday
- The Cowboys will likely jump at the chance to draft a defensive player who can get into the backfield and disrupt offenses. Texas' Joseph Ossai just might fit that bill, and this week he officially met with the Cowboys [Watch Texas DE Ossai's conversation with Jerry Jones]
- Penn State Linebacker Micah Parsons' name has been associated with the Cowboys since midway through last season. "Some teams might have him pegged as the No. 1 overall defensive player and likely the top linebacker prospect in this year's class," writes Nick Eatman [Eatman on why Parsons might be a Possible Pick]
Thursday
- Ezekiel Elliott led the league in rushing his rookie season, but it was no guarantee that the Cowboys would draft him. Take a trip back in time to 2016 when the team met with Elliott before the draft. [Watch Zeke's pre-draft visit with the Cowboys on Throwback 30]
- It would likely be the draft's first huge moment if the Cowboys drafted Florida tight end Kyle Pitts. But they're clearly doing their due diligence on the offensive weapon [Watch Kyle Pitts' conversation with Jerry Jones]
- The NFL approved a rule change this week loosening the rules on jersey numbers. "Since the proposal was first suggested, several Cowboy players have mentioned their desire to switch into a new number under a new rule system," writes David Helman. [Helman on the specifics of the rule change and which players it might affect]
Friday
- Cornerback seems to be the position on everybody's mind coming into the 2021 NFL Draft when it comes to the Cowboys. You might want to know what each cornerback prospect excels at. Dani Surek and Kyle Youmans have you covered [Watch Building the Board break down cornerbacks]
- Is it possible the Cowboys end up with Patrick Surtain and Caleb Farley? Will they draft a running back in the third round? David Helman and Jonny Auping answer these questions [Read Friday's mailbag]
- In the week before the draft, South Carolina's Jaycee Horn is making a run at the "best cornerback in the draft" label. "Like Trevon Diggs, the Cowboys' second-round draft pick last year, Horn finds himself around the football quite a bit," Rob Phillips writes. [Phillips on how Horn could be a Possible Pick]