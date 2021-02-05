Cowboys Catch-Up: Senior to Super – Time To Bowl

Even in the offseason, every week is filled with news and storylines, from front office moves and player updates to forecasting next season.
Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the week that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.
Monday
- Dallas native Matthew Stafford is on his way to Los Angeles. Meanwhile, the No. 1 overall pick in Dak Prescott's draft class was shipped to Detroit. Kyle Youmans, Rob Phillips, Hek'ma Harrison, and Isaiah Stanback have some thoughts on what that means for the Cowboys' quarterback. [Watch Talkin' Cowboys discuss the Dak implications of the Ram and Lions swapping QBs]
- It was no secret that Jason Witten wanted to get into coaching when his career playing in the NFL was over. It appears he has made that desire a reality. "The future Hall of Fame tight end has been named head coach of Liberty Christian High School in Argyle, Texas," writes Nick Eatman. "The school is located just outside of Dallas/Fort Worth near Denton." [Eatman on Witten's first step into coaching]
- As DallasCowboys.com evaluates every position, they pose the question: Could they find their next star cornerback in April's draft? "The Cowboys hold the 10th overall pick," writes Rob Phillips. "They've drafted a cornerback in the top 10 only twice: Morris Claiborne sixth overall in 2012 and Terence Newman fifth overall in 2003. Newman was a solid nine-year starter in Dallas; Claiborne battled injuries over five seasons before moving on to the Jets." [Phillips on the first-round caliber cornerbacks the Cowboys could look to draft]
Tuesday
- The Reese's Senior Bowl might be your best chance to get a look at prospects that the Cowboys could end up looking to in the draft this April. [Watch all the highlights and best plays from the Senior Bowl right here]
- The Cowboys positional breakdown shifts to guards and centers. "Here we are in the early stages of the 2021 offseason wondering not only how Zack Martin might return from his injury, but where he'll play," Nick Eatman writes. [Eatman on Zack Martin's positional flux]
- Kris Richard earned a lot of respect as a defensive coach with the Dallas Cowboys, and it turns out that Sean Payton and the Saints took notice of his bright coaching career. [Read about Richard joining the Saints' staff as a defensive backs coach]
Wednesday
- In a year when evaluating college talent might be harder than it's ever been, the Draft Show crew argues that last weekend may have been the most important Senior Bowl ever. Fortunately, Kyle Youmans, Dave Helman, Bucky Brooks, and Bryan Broaddus were watching and taking notes. [Watch the Draft Show break down a potentially crucial Senior Bowl]
- We're only days away from the Super Bowl, and Mickey Spagnola remembers the time he met Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnola. "I uncomfortably introduced myself, causing both to laugh at the pronunciation coincidence of our last names, and told him, 'Man, the folks at Ellis Island must have really messed up the spelling of your grandparents' last name.'" [Read all of this week's Mick Shots]
Thursday
- CeeDee Lamb has had to watch the playoffs of his rookie season from the couch, but he predicts more wins for the Cowboys in 2021. [Watch Lamb talk Dak Prescott, next season, and the Super Bowl during his appearance on Good Morning Football]
- DallasCowboys.com is taking a look at every player on last year's roster and figuring out the good, the bad, the best, and the future of those players. "It might say more about the Cowboys' defense than Anthony Brown, but the veteran corner was one of just three players to finish with multiple interceptions in 2020, despite the fact that he missed six games," David Helman writes. [Helman with Anthony Brown's progress report]
- People might have their criticisms of Dak Prescott, but Rob Phillips is sick of hearing fans blame the quarterback for needing talent around him. "The recent quarterback news cycle has been wild, and it's a reminder that even the very top guys, including both quarterbacks playing this Sunday, have their skills elevated by coaches and teammates," Phillips writes. [Read all of Phillips' 3 & Out]
Friday
- Jason Witten is officially a coach, but not for the Dallas Cowboys. That gets Dave and Kelsey, what would be the perfect Cowboys coaching staff? Would any Cowboys legends make the cut? [Watch The Star at Night build their perfect Cowboys coaching staff]
- Is there a possibility that Dak actually wants to leave the Cowboys? Is Zeke held to a higher standard than Dak? David Helman and Nick Eatman try to answer these fan questions. [Read all of Friday's mailbag]
- The DallasCowboys.com roster evaluation takes a look at a playmaker who could use more opportunities. "The biggest dilemma in regards to Pollard, and the source of frustration for so many Cowboy fans, is that in a backup role, it's difficult to gauge the full extent of his potential," Jonny Auping writes. "He had a higher yards per rush average than Elliott on 143 less rushes." [Auping with Tony Pollard's progress report]