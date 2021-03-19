Cowboys Catch-Up: This Week's Biggest Storylines 

Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the week that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.
Monday
- There wasn't a moment to catch our breath from Dak Prescott signing his new contract to the beginning of free agency. Bill Jones and Kyle Youmans break down how the Dak deal affects free agent plans for Dallas. [Watch The Blitz discuss one big deal and predict a bunch of smaller ones]
- As the waves of news started to trickle in, the Cowboys started by signaling that they planned to retain two of their own restricted free agents. "The team plans to tender both Cedrick Wilson and Antwaun Woods on Tuesday, issuing them original-round offers," David Helman writes. [Helman on the Cowboys decision to bring back Wilson and Woods]
Tuesday
- The Cowboys won't really know how to approach the draft until they've made some moves in free agency. Bryan Broaddus, Bucky Brooks, and Dave Helman have their opinions on what needs to be addressed where and when. [Watch the Draft Show discuss free agency's impact on the draft]
- Chido Awuzie's time in Dallas is officially over. "The 25-year-old cornerback is expected to sign a three-year contract with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to NFL Media and reports," Rob Phillips writes. [Read Phillips on Awuzie's departure]
- The Cowboys managed to negotiate a deal of their own on Tuesday, even if it wasn't the biggest headline. They came to terms with journeyman offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe. [Nick Eatman on the addition of the 35-year-old lineman]
- Perhaps the biggest Cowboys news to come out on Tuesday is that backup quarterback Andy Dalton will not be back after one year in Dallas. He's heading to Chicago where he's expected to compete for a starting job. [Read about Dalton's departure]
Wednesday
- After years of punting for the Cowboys, Chris Jones was released on Wednesday. "Jones' release makes 2020 newcomer Hunter Niswander the only punter on the current roster, though it's always possible the Cowboys could bring in another punter before training camp," Rob Phillips writes. [Phillips on the release of Chris Jones]
- The Cowboys may have lost Chido Awuzie in free agency, but they made it a priority to bring back their other cornerback from the 2017 NFL Draft. "Jourdan Lewis clearly comes with the smaller price tag between the two, though he also had far less opportunity over the course of his rookie contract," David Helman writes. "He has appeared in 61 of 66 possible games during the course of his career, but only 26 of those have come as starts." [Helman on the Cowboys' decision to retain Lewis]
- By Wednesday it was clear that some of the Cowboys' unrestricted free agents were heading elsewhere. Mickey Spagnola has some thoughts on those contracts. [Watch Mick Shots on the former Cowboys moving on to new teams]
Thursday
- It was a slow start for the Cowboys in free agency, but was that all as planned? Or at least expected? Ambar Garcia, Dave Helman, and Nick Eatman share their thoughts on the Cowboys' measured approach to this week. [Watch Cowboys Break on the start to free agency]
- Defensive tackle was one of the top positions that fans were clamoring for the Cowboys to make an offseason priority, and on Thursday, the team addressed it by signing Carlos Watkins. "Watkins, a 2017 fourth-round pick out of Clemson, became an unrestricted free agent after finishing out his rookie contract with the Texans," Rob Phillips writes. "In 2020, Watkins started a career-high 11 games, playing just under 50% of the snaps, and posted a career-high 2 sacks." [Phillips on the signing of Watkins to the D-line]
- Another longtime special teams contributor appears to have played his last game as a Cowboy. "Two games. That's all L.P. Ladouceur needed to make history with the most recognizable professional sports team in the world," writes Jonny Auping. "Ladouceur played 253 games with the Dallas Cowboys over a 16-year career as the team's long snapper. The franchise record is 255, held by Jason Witten." [Auping on L.P.'s tenure in Dallas]
- Watkins wasn't the only addition to the D-line on Thursday. The team also added Tarell Basham and Brent Urban. "One thing is certain: Thursday's moves show a commitment to upgrading the defensive line depth during this first week of free agency," Rob Phillips writes. [Phillips on Basham's potential impact]
Friday
- What's more important in a free agency search, leadership or raw talent? What's Michael Gallup's role going to look like next season? Nate Newton and Jesse Holley get to the bottom of it all. [Watch Hangin' with the Boys explain how they would handle free agency].
- Should the Cowboys be chasing big fish instead of finding good value? Was three years too long for Jourdan Lewis? David Helman and Rob Phillips try to tackle these questions. [Read all of Friday's mailbag]
- Free Agency doesn't take a break this time of the year. DallasCowboys.com has you covered with the FA Tracker with instant updates on the comings and goings confirmed by the front office. [Check in on the FA Tracker to catch anything you missed]