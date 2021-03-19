Cowboys Catch-Up

Presented by

Cowboys Catch-Up: This Week's Biggest Storylines 

Mar 19, 2021 at 05:00 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Cowboys-Catch-Up--This-Week’s-Biggest-Storylines-hero

Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the week that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.

Monday

Tuesday

  • The Cowboys won't really know how to approach the draft until they've made some moves in free agency. Bryan Broaddus, Bucky Brooks, and Dave Helman have their opinions on what needs to be addressed where and when. [Watch the Draft Show discuss free agency's impact on the draft]
  • Chido Awuzie's time in Dallas is officially over. "The 25-year-old cornerback is expected to sign a three-year contract with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to NFL Media and reports," Rob Phillips writes. [Read Phillips on Awuzie's departure]
  • The Cowboys managed to negotiate a deal of their own on Tuesday, even if it wasn't the biggest headline. They came to terms with journeyman offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe. [Nick Eatman on the addition of the 35-year-old lineman]
  • Perhaps the biggest Cowboys news to come out on Tuesday is that backup quarterback Andy Dalton will not be back after one year in Dallas. He's heading to Chicago where he's expected to compete for a starting job. [Read about Dalton's departure]

Wednesday

  • After years of punting for the Cowboys, Chris Jones was released on Wednesday. "Jones' release makes 2020 newcomer Hunter Niswander the only punter on the current roster, though it's always possible the Cowboys could bring in another punter before training camp," Rob Phillips writes. [Phillips on the release of Chris Jones]
  • The Cowboys may have lost Chido Awuzie in free agency, but they made it a priority to bring back their other cornerback from the 2017 NFL Draft. "Jourdan Lewis clearly comes with the smaller price tag between the two, though he also had far less opportunity over the course of his rookie contract," David Helman writes. "He has appeared in 61 of 66 possible games during the course of his career, but only 26 of those have come as starts." [Helman on the Cowboys' decision to retain Lewis]
  • By Wednesday it was clear that some of the Cowboys' unrestricted free agents were heading elsewhere. Mickey Spagnola has some thoughts on those contracts. [Watch Mick Shots on the former Cowboys moving on to new teams]

Thursday

  • It was a slow start for the Cowboys in free agency, but was that all as planned? Or at least expected? Ambar Garcia, Dave Helman, and Nick Eatman share their thoughts on the Cowboys' measured approach to this week. [Watch Cowboys Break on the start to free agency]
  • Defensive tackle was one of the top positions that fans were clamoring for the Cowboys to make an offseason priority, and on Thursday, the team addressed it by signing Carlos Watkins. "Watkins, a 2017 fourth-round pick out of Clemson, became an unrestricted free agent after finishing out his rookie contract with the Texans," Rob Phillips writes. "In 2020, Watkins started a career-high 11 games, playing just under 50% of the snaps, and posted a career-high 2 sacks." [Phillips on the signing of Watkins to the D-line]
  • Another longtime special teams contributor appears to have played his last game as a Cowboy. "Two games. That's all L.P. Ladouceur needed to make history with the most recognizable professional sports team in the world," writes Jonny Auping. "Ladouceur played 253 games with the Dallas Cowboys over a 16-year career as the team's long snapper. The franchise record is 255, held by Jason Witten." [Auping on L.P.'s tenure in Dallas]
  • Watkins wasn't the only addition to the D-line on Thursday. The team also added Tarell Basham and Brent Urban. "One thing is certain: Thursday's moves show a commitment to upgrading the defensive line depth during this first week of free agency," Rob Phillips writes. [Phillips on Basham's potential impact]

Friday

Related Content

news

Catch Up: Recapping Top Headlines From The Week

Check out the top headlines from the past week, ranging from various opinions on Dak Prescott's contract situation to positions of need heading into the draft.
news

Catch-Up: Recapping The News From Mocks To Dak

Review some of the big headlines of the week, from Drew Pearson finding out his HOF selection to the most recent mock drafts to a highlight reel dedicated to only Dak Prescott.
news

Cowboys Catch-Up: Senior to Super – Time To Bowl

From the review of the Senior Bowl to the preview of the Super Bowl, and everything in between, recap a full of Dallas Cowboys content.
news

Catch-Up: From Quinn's Vision To Witt's End & More

This week's headlines range from next year's schedule, Dan Quinn's outlook to the end of the era for a future Hall of Famer. Check out the week that was on DallasCowboys.com.
news

Catch-Up: New Hires, New Approaches & More

This week's headlines focus on new coaching hires, both with the Cowboys and around the league. The podcasts featured some healthy debates and check out an oversized rundown of the stat leaders.
news

Catch Up: From New Hires To Possible Departures

This week's headlines involved members of the coaching staff as the Cowboys hired a new DC, agreed to terms with another coach but could see a coordinator interviewing with a division rival. Catch all the top news of the week.
news

Catch-Up: Recapping First Week Of 2021 Offseason

Here's a look back at some of the biggest headlines of this past week, from missing the playoffs to questions about the draft to even a game with Michael Irvin.
news

Catch-Up: From Awards, Injury Updates To Analysis

The final week of the regular season included an award for Zeke, injury updates on Zack and all the analysis in between on this do-or-die matchup with the Giants.
news

Catch-Up: From Pro Bowl to Playoffs to Preparation

Let's recap this Christmas week with stories on last week's win, analysis on some key position battles and how the team is prepping for the Eagles.
news

Catch-Up: From "THE" Hail Mary To One That Wasn't

Let's recap this week for the Cowboys, which includes a trip down memory lane about the famous Hail Mary to a current player still upset that he didn't get one of his own.
news

Catch-Up: Tuesday Game, Homecoming & More

Let's recap another wild week for the Cowboys that included a rare Tuesday game and a quick turnaround as the starting QB heads to a familiar place.
Advertising