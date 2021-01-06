Full List Of Over 20 Cowboys Free Agents To Be

FRISCO, Texas – It's a harsh reality once an NFL season ends: The current Cowboys roster will never look the same again.

Change is inevitable in the free agency era. And with the season over, the Cowboys will eventually turn their attention to a roster that includes over 20 players eligible for varying forms of free agency when the new league year begins in March.

Of course, quarterback Dak Prescott is a team cornerstone who's widely expected to return even though he has yet to reach a long-term deal. But as things stand now, here is the Cowboys' list of free agents to be:

Unrestricted

Restricted