Free Agency Tracker | 2021

Full List Of Over 20 Cowboys Free Agents To Be

Jan 06, 2021 at 12:00 PM
Full-List-Of-Over-20-Cowboys-Free-Agents-To-Be-hero
Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – It's a harsh reality once an NFL season ends: The current Cowboys roster will never look the same again.

Change is inevitable in the free agency era. And with the season over, the Cowboys will eventually turn their attention to a roster that includes over 20 players eligible for varying forms of free agency when the new league year begins in March.

Of course, quarterback Dak Prescott is a team cornerstone who's widely expected to return even though he has yet to reach a long-term deal. But as things stand now, here is the Cowboys' list of free agents to be:

Unrestricted

Restricted

Exclusive Rights

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Changing Jaylon's Position?

Do you think adding Jaylon Smith to the defensive line as a pass rusher would provide more speed and better coverage for our defense? 
news

Past/Present: Thomas Joins Pearson As HOF Finalist

Past/Present Blog presented by John Deere
news

Leighton Vander Esch: "Estoy en una misión"

Leighton Vander Esch no necesariamente necesitaba hablar sobre su frustración o su determinación, ambas se podían escuchar fácilmente en su voz. 
news

Leighton Vander Esch: "I'm On A Mission"

Leighton Vander Esch didn't necessarily need to talk about his frustration or his determination, it could all be easily heard in his voice.

Advertising