Catch-Up: 17th Game, Pro Days & Draft Strategy

Apr 02, 2021 at 02:00 PM
Even in the offseason, every week is filled with news and storylines, from front office moves and player updates to forecasting next season.

Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the week that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.

Monday

  • Dak Prescott is coming off of a serious ankle injury and stepping into an enormous contract. Does the quarterback need to play with more safety in mind? It's hard not to think about how many times Prescott has kept his offense alive through sheer willpower, though – most notably, his winding, somersaulting, 16-yard run against Seattle on a crucial 3rd-and-14 of a wildcard game," David Helman writes. [Helman on how Dak can be "smarter" as a runner]
  • The NFL Draft is officially less than a month away, and the Draft Show brought on Kyle Youmans, Bryan Broaddus, Jeff Kavanaugh, and Dane Brugler to figure out how the offseason has changed the draft so far. [Watch a new mix of hosts on the Draft Show]

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

  • If you've followed the Dallas Cowboys for the past 20 years you've probably read the words or heard the voices of Charean Williams and Kristi Scales. But how did they get to where they are? [Watch Charean Willaims and Kristi Scales tell their stories on Playmake-Her]
  • The choice was between Malik Hooker and Damontae Kazee, and the Cowboys went with Kazee. NFL analyst Bucky Brooks has thoughts on the team's newest safety. "The former college corner turned safety has become one of the best centerfielder safeties in football," Brooks writes [Read all of Brooks' scouting report on Kazee]
  • The Cowboys have to find valuable players at affordable contracts. In his column, Helman breaks down the philosophical approach they have taken in the offseason. "We like to say that this team bargain hunts in free agency, and the recent results have not been up to standard," Helman writes. "And yet, every offseason, we crack open the handbook once again." [Helman on redefining the bargain hunt approach]

Friday

