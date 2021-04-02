Catch-Up: 17th Game, Pro Days & Draft Strategy

Even in the offseason, every week is filled with news and storylines, from front office moves and player updates to forecasting next season.
Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the week that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.
Monday
- Dak Prescott is coming off of a serious ankle injury and stepping into an enormous contract. Does the quarterback need to play with more safety in mind? It's hard not to think about how many times Prescott has kept his offense alive through sheer willpower, though – most notably, his winding, somersaulting, 16-yard run against Seattle on a crucial 3rd-and-14 of a wildcard game," David Helman writes. [Helman on how Dak can be "smarter" as a runner]
- The NFL Draft is officially less than a month away, and the Draft Show brought on Kyle Youmans, Bryan Broaddus, Jeff Kavanaugh, and Dane Brugler to figure out how the offseason has changed the draft so far. [Watch a new mix of hosts on the Draft Show]
Tuesday
- What does Mickey Spagnola think is the Cowboys' number one priority for the rest of the offseason? What does Everson Walls think of the 17th game? [Watch Mick Shots get into this week's NFL news and the free agency signings]
- We had already heard it from Mike McCarthy's mouth, but Tyrone Crawford finally made his retirement official on Tuesday. [For nearly a decade, Crawford was a versatile player on the defensive line and a leader in the locker room," Rob Phillips writes. [Phillips on the announcement by Crawford, who never took anything for granted]
- The NFL officially added a 17th game to the schedule. What does that mean for the Cowboys? A date with the New England Patriots. [Rob Phillips on the addition of an extra game on the Cowboys' schedule]
Wednesday
- The Cowboys might not have made the playoffs in 2020, but they certainly made their fair share of plays. Which play do you think the DallasCowboys.com staff ranked as No. 1? [Watch the Dallas Cowboys' Top 10 plays from 2020]
- Florida held their Pro Day this week and plenty of eyes were on tight end, Kyle Pitts. "Pitts has become the most hotly-debated topic of this unique draft cycle," David Helman writes [Read Helman on the the case for drafting Pitts at No. 10 overall]
Thursday
- If you've followed the Dallas Cowboys for the past 20 years you've probably read the words or heard the voices of Charean Williams and Kristi Scales. But how did they get to where they are? [Watch Charean Willaims and Kristi Scales tell their stories on Playmake-Her]
- The choice was between Malik Hooker and Damontae Kazee, and the Cowboys went with Kazee. NFL analyst Bucky Brooks has thoughts on the team's newest safety. "The former college corner turned safety has become one of the best centerfielder safeties in football," Brooks writes [Read all of Brooks' scouting report on Kazee]
- The Cowboys have to find valuable players at affordable contracts. In his column, Helman breaks down the philosophical approach they have taken in the offseason. "We like to say that this team bargain hunts in free agency, and the recent results have not been up to standard," Helman writes. "And yet, every offseason, we crack open the handbook once again." [Helman on redefining the bargain hunt approach]
Friday
- The Cowboys have been busy in the offseason, but they finished well short of the playoffs in 2020. Have they done enough to improve so far? Newey Scruggs and Barry Church have thoughts. [Watch Player's Lounge debate whether the Cowboys' moves will move the needle on a winning season]
- Should there be more talk of the Cowboys drafting a linebacker? Is the 17th game a good idea? David Helman and Jonny Auping try to answer these questions. [Read all of Friday's mailbag]
- Did you lose the thread trying to keep up with all the free agency news? DallasCowboys.com has you covered with the Free Agent Tracker with to the hour updates on the additions and departures of the roster. [Check in on the Free Agent Tracker]