Catch-Up: From Pro Bowl to Playoffs to Preparation

Regardless of the situation, a game week is always filled with news and storylines from both sides of the ball.

Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will get you fully prepared, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into Sunday's game by catching up on everything you need to know from this week, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.

Monday

It's been awhile since we've given you an episode of #AskTheBoys, but Dave Helman is back with a special holiday grab bag of questions asked and answered. [

Did you watch Tony Pollard's big game last Sunday and make it about another Cowboys' running back? Nick Eatman says pump the breaks. "Let's applaud Tony Pollard for the way he played," Eatman writes. "We don't need to dig at Ezekiel Elliott in the same breath." [Read Eatman on what Pollard's performance doesn't mean]

Who was the player of the game in the Cowboys win over the 49ers? Who was the unsung hero? [Read Nick Eatman's Further Review]

There won't be a literal Pro Bowl game played this season, but even if it were happening, there wouldn't be any Cowboys playing in it. "The rosters are set this year, and the Cowboys were shut out for just the third time in franchise history," Nick Eatman writes. "The only other years the Cowboys were without a Pro Bowler occurred in 1989, when they went 1-15 in the first season Jerry Jones owned the team, and also in 1986 – a 7-9 season." [Eatman on every Cowboy missing the Pro Bowl]

Tuesday

Pro Football Hall of Famer and legendary pass rusher Kevin Greene died this week. It was a personal loss for Mike McCarthy, who worked with Greene for five seasons in Green Bay. [McCarthy reflects on the loss of Greene]

The NFL has flexed the Washington/Carolina game to 3:05, just minutes before the Cowboys will kickoff against the Eagles. "The games figure to carry significantly more intrigue now that they're happening simultaneously," David Helman writes. "Both the Cowboys and Eagles need a Washington loss to the Panthers to keep their playoff hopes alive. If they get it, then the winner of their divisional matchup will enter Week 17 with at least a slim chance of winning the NFC East." [Helman on the schedule change]

It's been a wild and disappointing season for the Cowboys and the Eagles, but there's plenty to talk about with both teams as of late. Kyle Youmans has the top five storylines for Dallas and Philadelphia. [Read Youmans' Big Picture]

The Cowboys' draft position is changing with each win. How does that affect who they might select in the first round? [Watch the Draft Show discuss first round possibilities]

Wednesday

The Cowboys playoff hopes looked dead in the water a few weeks ago, but is first place in the NFC East starting to become a reality? Barry Church and Danny McCray debate the likelihood of a Cowboys playoff berth if Washington loses this Sunday. [Watch the Player's Lounge talk playoff percentages]

Zeke sat out against San Francisco and his backup shined. "As far as this week's potentially crucial game against the Eagles, Elliott said that he is "on track" to play, but that he'll be continuing a routine of warming up in practice to see how his calf feels," writes Jonny Auping. "He believes the time off helped it heal." [Auping on Zeke's status going into Week 16]

According to Bucky Brooks, the Cowboys are going to need Sean Lee to turn back the clock. "The latest injury to Leighton Vander Esch thrusts the veteran into the starting lineup with the team playing for playoff survival," Vander Esch said. "The veteran is considered a coach on the field due to his knowledge, experience, and instincts but the Cowboys need him to play like an all-star in the middle against an Eagles' offense that's run like crazy with Jalen Hurts in the lineup." [Read all of 5 Bucks]

Thursday

2020 has asked Dalton Schultz to step up and meet challenge after challenge. He spent an hour with Dani Surek and Brad Sham to talk about the rollercoaster season. [Watch Schultz on the Cowboys Hour]

Jourdan Lewis has taken this holiday week to do more than prepare for a football game. "As a cornerback, Jourdan Lewis uses his talent to anchor the Cowboys' pass coverage, and as a proud Detroit native, he uses his heart to anchor positive change in the community," writes Audrey Westcott. [Westcott on how Lewis gave back to his hometown of Detroit]

The Cowboys and the Eagles have combined for a lot of historic moments. We're talking record-setting plays and memorable outcomes. [Jeff Sullivan breaks down all the history between Dallas and Philadelphia]

Friday