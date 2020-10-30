Catch-Up: From Tabasco to DiNucci to Roster Moves 

Cowboys Catch-Up

Regardless of the situation, a game week is always filled with news and storylines from both sides of the ball.

Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will get you fully prepared, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into Sunday's game by catching up on everything you need to know from this week, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.

Monday

  • Where do you even start breaking down the Cowboys embarrassing loss to the Washington Football team last Sunday. Why not hear what Barry Church and Danny McCray try to explain what being in an NFL locker room after a loss is like. [Watch the Player's Lounge].
  • Who was the player of the game last Sunday? Who was the unsung hero? What was the turning point? Nick Eatman takes a look back. [Read Further Review]
  • One of the strangest interviews took place Monday when defensive coordinator Mike Nolan had to pause because of a hot sauce issue in his eye. David Helman took that news and carried it over into a defensive story with "burning" questions about that side of the ball. Read David's story on the defense feeling the heat.

Tuesday

  • Joe Thomas has had a busy season filling in for the previously injured Leighton Vander Esch. He joins the Cowboys Hour with Dani Sureck and Brad Sham to talk about the defense and what needs to change. [Watch this week's Cowboys Hour]
  • It goes without saying that Jerry Jones is not happy with how the season has gone thus far. But what about his head coach? "Even in looking at his injury-ravaged roster and his 2-5 record, Jones said he could take solace in one positive – which is his decision to hire Mike McCarthy to oversee this process," David Helman writes. [Read Helman on why Jones has "his man."]
  • McCarthy's job may be safe, but that can't be said about all of the Cowboys players. Changes happened quickly and they started with Everson Griffin being traded to Seattle. [David Helman breaks down the Griffin trade]

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

