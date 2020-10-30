Catch-Up: From Tabasco to DiNucci to Roster Moves 

Regardless of the situation, a game week is always filled with news and storylines from both sides of the ball.
Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will get you fully prepared, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into Sunday's game by catching up on everything you need to know from this week, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.
Monday
- Where do you even start breaking down the Cowboys embarrassing loss to the Washington Football team last Sunday. Why not hear what Barry Church and Danny McCray try to explain what being in an NFL locker room after a loss is like. [Watch the Player's Lounge].
- Who was the player of the game last Sunday? Who was the unsung hero? What was the turning point? Nick Eatman takes a look back. [Read Further Review]
- One of the strangest interviews took place Monday when defensive coordinator Mike Nolan had to pause because of a hot sauce issue in his eye. David Helman took that news and carried it over into a defensive story with "burning" questions about that side of the ball. Read David's story on the defense feeling the heat.
Tuesday
- Joe Thomas has had a busy season filling in for the previously injured Leighton Vander Esch. He joins the Cowboys Hour with Dani Sureck and Brad Sham to talk about the defense and what needs to change. [Watch this week's Cowboys Hour]
- It goes without saying that Jerry Jones is not happy with how the season has gone thus far. But what about his head coach? "Even in looking at his injury-ravaged roster and his 2-5 record, Jones said he could take solace in one positive – which is his decision to hire Mike McCarthy to oversee this process," David Helman writes. [Read Helman on why Jones has "his man."]
- McCarthy's job may be safe, but that can't be said about all of the Cowboys players. Changes happened quickly and they started with Everson Griffin being traded to Seattle. [David Helman breaks down the Griffin trade]
Wednesday
- Ben DiNucci was never supposed to throw a pass for the Cowboys in 2020. But his ties to head coach Mike McCarthy go back further than last April's NFL Draft. [Jonny Auping on how DiNucci's 10-month journey has come full circle].
- What does the Everson Griffin trade mean for the season? What does it mean for the other players on the roster? Kyle Youmans, Rob Phillips, Isaiah Stanback, and Hek'ma Harrison wonder if more changes are to come. [Watch the full segment of Talkin' Cowboys]
- The moves didn't stop there. Wednesday the Cowboys cut Dontari Poe and Daryl Worley [Nick Eatman and Rob Philips have the details].
- Amid all the roster reconfiguration, the Cowboys added Cooper Rush as well. Rush's name no doubt sounds familiar," David Helman writes. "It was only this past spring that he was released, as the Cowboys' new coaching staff opted to part ways with him after drafting Ben DiNucci and signing Andy Dalton." [Helman on a familiar face heading to the quarterback room].
Thursday
- Mike McCarthy addressed the release of several veterans. According to him, it means one thing: more opportunities for the young players. [Watch McCarthy's full press conference].
- Before Ben DiNucci went on the field for Wednesday's practice he got a bit of advice from a familiar face: Dak Prescott. "We talked about this," Prescott said. "Go out there and do you." [Jonny Auping reveals what else Prescott had to say to the rookie quarterback].
Friday
- Did you know that Ben DiNucci's last start was in Frisco? Has the Cowboys' pass rush been more effective than one might think? [Check out all of Kyle Youmans' Big Facts]
- Just two wins this year. And too many injuries to count. Does that sound familiar. Yes, it's the description for both the Cowboys and Eagles. Bucky Brooks' goes Behind The Line with a closer look at the Eagles.