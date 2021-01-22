Catch-Up: New Hires, New Approaches & More

Regardless of the situation, a game week is always filled with news and storylines from both sides of the ball.
Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will review some of the top stories and videos of the week, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.
Monday
- Back in 2003, Dan Campbell was tight end for the Dallas Cowboys, mentoring a rookie Jason Witten. This week, he took a huge career step forward as he was named the head coach of the Detroit Lions. [Nick Eatman on the former Cowboy's move to lead Detroit]
- Jerry Jones has seen a lot of great players wear the star on their helmets, but according to him, Amari Cooper is as talented as just about any of them. Jones and the Cowboys clearly believe Cooper is still an ascending player," Rob Phillips writes. [Read Phillips on the comparison Jones uses for Cooper's "unlimited potential"]
Tuesday
- The college football season was different than years past. The NFL Combine will be limited. Is it safe to say the evaluation process for this year's NFL Draft is unlike any year prior? Bucky Brooks, Bryan Broaddus, Dave Helman, and Kyle Youmans are the right people to ask. [Watch the Draft Show discuss what NFL teams are missing while evaluating players this year]
- The Cowboys had to rely on a number of rookies to produce in 2020. Now that their first seasons have come and gone, which ones stepped up to the challenge? [The DallasCowboys.com staff ranks the top 10 Cowboys rookies of 2020]
Wednesday
- The Cowboys elevated Harold Nash Jr. to the team's strength and conditioning coach. "Nash helped oversee the position for the rest of the season after Markus Paul suddenly passed away before the Thanksgiving Day game," Nick Eatman writes. [Read Eatman on the Cowboys coaching staff changes this week]
- Dan Quinn has begun to fill out his defensive staff, and Mickey Spagnola has some thoughts on the Cowboys hiring a coach who was just recently fired from his head coaching role. "He wasn't hired as a head coach. He was hired as the defensive coordinator. And I'll say this again: Just because you are a successful coordinator doesn't necessarily portend to becoming a successful head coach." [Read all of this week's Mick Shots]
- Everyone agrees the Cowboys need to be better in 2021 than they were in 2020, but how close is this organization to actually contending for a Super Bowl? Rob Phillips, Hek'ma Harrions, and Isaiah Stanback debate. [Watch Talkin' Cowboys talk leveling up to contention]
Thursday
- For all we talked about last year's offseason, the results were pretty dismal. Should the Cowboys take a different approach this offseason? Derek Eagleton, Nick Eatman, Dave Helman, and Ambar Garcia discuss. [Watch Cowboys Break debate handling the offseason differently than 2020]
- Which player from each position had the best performance against the Cowboys in 2020? Which quarterback performance did the DallasCowboys.com staff pick? Was there a familiar foe at wide receiver? [Check out the DC.Com's All-Opponent team]
- The Cowboys officially hired Joe Whitt Jr. to be their secondary/defensive pass game coordinator and Aden Hurde to be their defensive line coach. [Rob Phillips with the background and careers of both new coaching hires]
Friday
- The Cowboys might not be playing football right now, but Dave and Kelsey aren't finished talking to famous people about football. This week they had country music star Chris Young on the show. [Watch Chris Young talk about the new coaching hires on The Star at Night]
- Is Dan Quinn going to insist the front office invest in defensive tackle and safety? Will the Cowboys be fortunate enough to land the cap casualties of other teams? David Helman and Jonny Auping try to answer these questions. [Read Friday's mailbag]
- Who did it best in 2020? Check out the full list of stat leaders for the Cowboys. We've got 35 different categories, breaking down every aspect of the team and which players were at the top. [Check out the 2020 stat leaders.]