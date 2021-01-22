Cowboys Catch-Up

Presented by

Catch-Up: New Hires, New Approaches & More

Jan 22, 2021 at 02:30 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Catch-Up-New-Hires,-New-Approaches-&-More-hero

Regardless of the situation, a game week is always filled with news and storylines from both sides of the ball.

Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will review some of the top stories and videos of the week, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

  • The Cowboys elevated Harold Nash Jr. to the team's strength and conditioning coach. "Nash helped oversee the position for the rest of the season after Markus Paul suddenly passed away before the Thanksgiving Day game," Nick Eatman writes. [Read Eatman on the Cowboys coaching staff changes this week]
  • Dan Quinn has begun to fill out his defensive staff, and Mickey Spagnola has some thoughts on the Cowboys hiring a coach who was just recently fired from his head coaching role. "He wasn't hired as a head coach. He was hired as the defensive coordinator. And I'll say this again: Just because you are a successful coordinator doesn't necessarily portend to becoming a successful head coach." [Read all of this week's Mick Shots]
  • Everyone agrees the Cowboys need to be better in 2021 than they were in 2020, but how close is this organization to actually contending for a Super Bowl? Rob Phillips, Hek'ma Harrions, and Isaiah Stanback debate. [Watch Talkin' Cowboys talk leveling up to contention]

Thursday

Friday

  • The Cowboys might not be playing football right now, but Dave and Kelsey aren't finished talking to famous people about football. This week they had country music star Chris Young on the show. [Watch Chris Young talk about the new coaching hires on The Star at Night]
  • Is Dan Quinn going to insist the front office invest in defensive tackle and safety? Will the Cowboys be fortunate enough to land the cap casualties of other teams? David Helman and Jonny Auping try to answer these questions. [Read Friday's mailbag]
  • Who did it best in 2020? Check out the full list of stat leaders for the Cowboys. We've got 35 different categories, breaking down every aspect of the team and which players were at the top. [Check out the 2020 stat leaders.]

Related Content

news

Catch Up: From New Hires To Possible Departures

This week's headlines involved members of the coaching staff as the Cowboys hired a new DC, agreed to terms with another coach but could see a coordinator interviewing with a division rival. Catch all the top news of the week.
news

Catch-Up: Recapping First Week Of 2021 Offseason

Here's a look back at some of the biggest headlines of this past week, from missing the playoffs to questions about the draft to even a game with Michael Irvin.
news

Catch-Up: From Awards, Injury Updates To Analysis

The final week of the regular season included an award for Zeke, injury updates on Zack and all the analysis in between on this do-or-die matchup with the Giants.
news

Catch-Up: From Pro Bowl to Playoffs to Preparation

Let's recap this Christmas week with stories on last week's win, analysis on some key position battles and how the team is prepping for the Eagles.
news

Catch-Up: From "THE" Hail Mary To One That Wasn't

Let's recap this week for the Cowboys, which includes a trip down memory lane about the famous Hail Mary to a current player still upset that he didn't get one of his own.
news

Catch-Up: Tuesday Game, Homecoming & More

Let's recap another wild week for the Cowboys that included a rare Tuesday game and a quick turnaround as the starting QB heads to a familiar place.
news

Catch-Up: Cowboys Had Week Full Of Adversity

Recap the week for the Cowboys, who dealt with their share of adversity, from a virtual funeral services to the challenges of a changing schedule.
news

Catch-Up: Even With No Game, Another Busy Week

From protocols to injuries to position battles to the definition of a "die hard" fan, let's revisit the week that was for the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Catch-Up: From Show Shuffles to New QB Debate

The Cowboys don't have a game this week, but there seems to be plenty to talk about. Check out the week that was from the new-look podcasts to the updates at quarterback.
news

Catch-Up: Recapping the Week's Biggest Storylines

From the big news of Andy Dalton, to the addition of a new player to the task at hand in facing the undefeated Steelers, let's recap a week full of headlines.
news

Catch-Up: From Tabasco to DiNucci to Roster Moves 

What a week this was, from a strange press conference to big roster moves to the introduction of a new quarterback and his wild journey. Check out the week that was for the Cowboys.

Advertising