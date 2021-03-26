Cowboys Catch-Up

Cowboys Catch-Up: Signings And McCarthy Talks

Mar 26, 2021 at 05:00 PM
Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Even in the offseason, every week is filled with news and storylines, from front office moves and player updates to forecasting next season.

Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the week that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.

Monday

  • It officially happened Friday, but it's worth repeating: The Cowboys agreed to terms with Keanu Neal. "Neal comes to the Cowboys from the Atlanta Falcons, where he was a first-round pick and a five-year starter under Quinn – who drafted him No. 17 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft, the second year of his tenure as the Falcons' head coach," David Helman writes. [Helman on the Neal signing and what it means for the defense]
  • The NFC East got busy making moves coming into this week. What do Kyle Youmans, Hek'ma Harrison, and Isaiah Stanback think of all the signings and what are their thoughts on Keanu Neal? [Watch Talkin' Cowboys talk NFC East free agency]
  • You might have scoured the Internet looking for mock drafts, but the DallasCowboys.com staff have what you're really looking for: a 7-round mock draft including every Cowboys 2021 draft pick from five different staff writers. [Check out the staff writers' 7-round mock draft]
  • Reports are reports, but when it's official you'll know first at DallasCowboys.com. Five free agents officially signed with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday. [Find out which five free agents made it official with pen to paper]

Tuesday

  • Does the news that Caleb Farley might undergo back surgery change everything for the Cowboys' draft? Bryan Broaddus, Dave Helman, Bucky Brooks, and Kyle Youmans certainly aren't taking it lightly. [Watch the Draft Show talk Caleb Farley]
  • As surprising as it might sound, Connor Williams was bullied as a child, so when he heard about a middle school Plano student who was cruelly bullied recently, he decided to surprise him. "Victims of bullying don't need to be stronger," writes Jonny Auping. "They need a safe place, and they could use the sympathy of someone who understands the validity of their pain." [Auping on what Williams did for a fellow bullied child]
  • If Patrick Surtain wasn't already on the Cowboys' radar, he certainly is after the Bama Po Day. "Perhaps it's merely a coincidence that heavy hitters like Quinn and McClay made the trip to Tuscaloosa, or perhaps they wanted to take a look at other prospects besides Surtain," David Helman writes. "Whatever the case, they certainly got a look at Surtain's workout on Tuesday morning – and it's a good bet that they came away impressed." [Helman on Surtain's impressive Pro Day]

Wednesday

  • The Cowboys are trying to address the safety position, but Mickey Spagnola and Everson Walls get into it over the approach. [Watch Mick Shots debate the secondary situation]
  • A lot of people are trying to figure out what position Keanu Neal will play, but Rob Phillips doesn't want you to worry about it too much. "Maybe it's linebacker," Phillips writes. "Maybe it's safety. Maybe it's a combination of duties. No matter what it will say on the depth chart, the Cowboys believe Neal can bring some physicality and run support to the defense." [Read all of Phillips 3 & Out]
  • But Neal wasn't the only safety the Cowboys added this week. Former Lion Jayron Kearse agreed to terms as the next Dallas acquisition. [Rob Phillips on the Kearse signing and what it means]

Thursday

Friday

  • Some players have stayed. Some have left. Some have joined the franchise. What do Ambar Garcia, Derek Eagleton, Nick Eatman, and Dave Helman have to say about it all? [Watch Cowboys Break debate the week in free agency]
  • Cowboys fans have long clamored for more takeaways. Could the signing of Damontae Kazee be what they asked for? "Kazee thrived as a free safety under Quinn in Atlanta and showed what he can do when a quarterback puts the ball within range of his fingertips," Jonny Auping writes. "In his second season in 2018, he recorded seven interceptions and added three more in 2019." [Auping on the signing of Kazee at safety]
  • Are the Cowboys going to draft for need or "best available?" How does the status of Caleb Farley affect things? Jonny Auping and Nick Eatman try to answer those questions. [Read all of Friday's mailbag]
  • Keanu Neal is known as a safety, but that doesn't sound like where he'll be playing with the Cowboys. "He'll start off with the linebackers," McCarthy said. "Obviously he has the ability to go back and play the safeties. Keanu is an impact player. I think that's an excellent signing for us." [David Helman on Neal's potential position switch]

