Cowboys Catch-Up: Prospects and Defense Debates

Even in the offseason, every week is filled with news and storylines, from front office moves and player updates to forecasting next season.
Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the week that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.
Monday
- Where should Leighton Vander Esch play? What will change under Dan Quinn's system? You have questions. Kyle Youmans, Isaiah Stanback, and Hek'ma Harrison have answers [Watch Talkin' Cowboys dig into the mailbag]
- DallasCowboys.com is taking a look at the status of every position after the initial free agency period and heading into the draft. "Special teams coordinator John Fassel enters his second season in Dallas and has plenty of familiarity surrounding him," Nick Eatman writes. [Eatman with the special teams Roster Reset]
Tuesday
- The Cowboys are going to need to pick up more than one contributor in this year's draft. Kyle Youmans, Kevin Turner, and Jeff Cavanaugh are looking at the players the Cowboys should be targeting outside of the first round [Watch the Draft Show get into their favorite Day 3 prospects]
- So much of the Cowboys' success depends on the returns of Tyron Smith and La'el Collins, but that's not the only storyline at the position. "The question will be whether the Cowboys are going to draft an offensive tackle in this month's draft, and if so, would they be willing to use the No. 10 overall on the position?" Jonny Auping asks. [Auping with the offensive tackle Roster Reset]
Wednesday
- Dani Sureck's 10 for 10 video series is a quick-hitting, informative breakdown of key players in the 2021 NFL Draft. You might have opinions on what the Cowboys need, but Dani will fill you in on what you need to know about some of the draft's biggest showstoppers. [Watch 10 for 10 on linebacker Micah Parsons]
- It took a little longer than some people expected, but Keanu Neal came into The Star and officially put pen to paper and became a Dallas Cowboy. "He will wear No. 42 for the Cowboys, but a bigger question involving Neal is where and how he will line up," Nick Eatman writes. [Eatman on Neal making it official]
- They say it takes five years to properly evaluate a draft class. So Nick Eatman, Derek Eagleton, and Ambar Garcia went back five years and did some evaluating. [Watch Cowboys Break evaluate the 2016 draft class five years later]
- The NFL finally released its NFL offseason plan. "The three-phase plan was sent to all NFL teams on Wednesday to outline the rules and regulations for workouts, both voluntary and on-field training," Nick Eatman writes. [Eatman on the NFL offseason plan and how it affects the Cowboys]
- The Cowboys have addressed the linebacker position in free agency, but questions still remain as the draft looms. "Veteran additions can't be ruled out in this later stage of free agency, but with 10 picks, linebacker seems like a position the Cowboys will explore on draft weekend," Rob Phillips writes. {Phillips with the linebacker Roster Reset}
Thursday
- The draft is the perfect place to find the franchise's next starting safety, but hundreds of hours of scouting go into even considering drafting a position. In Building the Board, Dani Sureck and Dave Helman take a look at how scouts and front offices break down a position and which players are the most enticing. [Watch Building the Board on the safety position]
- Aldon Smith's comeback with the Cowboys in 2020 was nothing short of remarkable. He's earned the chance to continue his NFL career, and it appears he'll be doing so in Seattle. [Rob Phillips on Aldon Smith joining the Seahawks]
- The Cowboys' running game has been a big part of their identity for the last decade. Did that change last year? "This is the first time in Elliott's career that his on-field production has been somewhat criticized and questioned," Nick Eatman writes. "Let's see how he responds to that, and how he performs when he's running behind the starting tackles and the No. 1 quarterback again." [Eatman with the running back Roster Reset]
Friday
- There was something about Trysten Hill that convinced the Cowboys to make him their first selection in the 2019 NFL Draft. [Watch Hill's 2019 pre-draft interview in Throwback 30]
- Should the Cowboys be focusing on an edge rusher in the draft? Who's this draft's small-college hero, like Tony Romo, Michael Gallup, or Tony Pollard? Nick Eatman and David Helman try to answer these questions. [Read Friday's mailbag]
- The Cowboys added some veteran talent at defensive tackle and they have some young talent to develop. Will it be enough? And who will get most of the snaps? [David Helman with the defensive tackle Roster Reset]
- Lost track of free agency after the first week? The DallasCowboys.com staff has you covered with by-the-hour updates of who's new, who's gone, and everything else you might need to know. [Check out the DallasCowboys.com Free Agency Tracker]