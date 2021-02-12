Cowboys Catch-Up

Presented by

Catch-Up: Recapping The News From Mocks To Dak

Feb 12, 2021 at 04:00 PM
Catch-Up-Recapping-The-News-From-Mocks-To-Dak-hero

Even in the offseason, every week is filled with news and storylines, from front office moves and player updates to forecasting next season.

Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the week that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

  • Who expected last Sunday's Super Bowl to play out the way it did? Mickey Spagnola wouldn't claim to, but he does think that it reinforced some lessons we learned about the Cowboys. [Watch Mick Shots discuss the Super Bowl and Drew Pearson's HOF induction]
  • During a season most Cowboys fans would like to forget, Hunter Niswander's feel-good story flew under the radar. "He only punted 26 times on the year, but his net average of 42 yards per punt would put him inside the top 10 in the NFL," David Helman writes. [Helman with Hunter Niswander's progress report]
  • The draft might not be until April, but the experts are already filling out their mock drafts. Who do the prognosticators across different platforms have the Cowboys drafting? What player is the No. 10 pick in the most respected mock drafts? [Check out this week's Mock Roundup]

Thursday

  • DeMarcus Lawrence was good last year. But was "good" enough? "'The Cowboys' best defensive player in 2020' isn't exactly a tremendous badge of honor. The team's defense was inconsistent and, at times, downright awful," Jonny Auping writes. [Auping with DeMarcus Lawrence's progress report]
  • There was a minor controversy involving a Dallas Cowboys video, Dak Prescott, and fan reactions. Cowboys Break opens the show with an apology and takes a moment to clear up some things. [Watch Cowboys Break clear the air on their stances on Dak Prescott]
  • NFL analyst Bucky Brooks watched the Super Bowl just like all of you, and he came away with clear advice for the Cowboys' offseason. "The offensive line has always been the strength of the team when the Cowboys are serious contenders," Brooks writes. "The upgrading the overall talent of the unit should remain a top priority to give the offense a fighting chance in every situation and circumstance." [Read all of this week's 5 Bucks]

Friday

Related Content

news

Cowboys Catch-Up: Senior to Super – Time To Bowl

From the review of the Senior Bowl to the preview of the Super Bowl, and everything in between, recap a full of Dallas Cowboys content.
news

Catch-Up: From Quinn's Vision To Witt's End & More

This week's headlines range from next year's schedule, Dan Quinn's outlook to the end of the era for a future Hall of Famer. Check out the week that was on DallasCowboys.com.
news

Catch-Up: New Hires, New Approaches & More

This week's headlines focus on new coaching hires, both with the Cowboys and around the league. The podcasts featured some healthy debates and check out an oversized rundown of the stat leaders.
news

Catch Up: From New Hires To Possible Departures

This week's headlines involved members of the coaching staff as the Cowboys hired a new DC, agreed to terms with another coach but could see a coordinator interviewing with a division rival. Catch all the top news of the week.
news

Catch-Up: Recapping First Week Of 2021 Offseason

Here's a look back at some of the biggest headlines of this past week, from missing the playoffs to questions about the draft to even a game with Michael Irvin.
news

Catch-Up: From Awards, Injury Updates To Analysis

The final week of the regular season included an award for Zeke, injury updates on Zack and all the analysis in between on this do-or-die matchup with the Giants.
news

Catch-Up: From Pro Bowl to Playoffs to Preparation

Let's recap this Christmas week with stories on last week's win, analysis on some key position battles and how the team is prepping for the Eagles.
news

Catch-Up: From "THE" Hail Mary To One That Wasn't

Let's recap this week for the Cowboys, which includes a trip down memory lane about the famous Hail Mary to a current player still upset that he didn't get one of his own.
news

Catch-Up: Tuesday Game, Homecoming & More

Let's recap another wild week for the Cowboys that included a rare Tuesday game and a quick turnaround as the starting QB heads to a familiar place.
news

Catch-Up: Cowboys Had Week Full Of Adversity

Recap the week for the Cowboys, who dealt with their share of adversity, from a virtual funeral services to the challenges of a changing schedule.
news

Catch-Up: Even With No Game, Another Busy Week

From protocols to injuries to position battles to the definition of a "die hard" fan, let's revisit the week that was for the Dallas Cowboys.

Advertising