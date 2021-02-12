Catch-Up: Recapping The News From Mocks To Dak

Even in the offseason, every week is filled with news and storylines, from front office moves and player updates to forecasting next season.
Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the week that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.
Monday
- Cowboys legend Drew Pearson finally got a knock at the door delivering some long overdue news: He's been selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. [Watch Pearson find out the news in real time]
- DallasCowboys.com is breaking down the roster one by one, taking a look at the good, the bad, the best, and the future of each player. "The Cowboys clearly missed Tyron Smith in 2020 and need him back in the fold, regardless what the quarterback situation is for the team," Nick Eatman writes. [Eatman with Tyron Smith's progress report]
- The Cowboys had always prioritized the offensive line. They found out just how much it matters in 2020, and Kansas City found that out the hard way in the Super Bowl, at least according to Mickey Spagnola. [Read Spagnola on the how the Cowboys knew exactly what Patrick Mahomes was going through in the Super Bowl]
Tuesday
- The reason Dak Prescott rumors grab so many people's attention is because their implications are as far-reaching as any potential NFL news. Even with Kyle Youmans, Dave Helman, Bucky Brooks, and Bryan Broaddus thinking about next year's draft, they still have to talk about Dak. [Watch the Draft Show discuss all the things that could change the trajectory of the draft, including Dak's contract status]
- Do we actually know what the Cowboys linebacker depth chart will look like next season? Will Sean Lee retire? Will Joe Thomas move on? Could Jaylon Smith be a cap casualty? Perhaps the Cowboys might want to use the draft to bolster the position. [Find out if a dynamic rookie what's next for the Cowboys at linebacker]
Wednesday
- Who expected last Sunday's Super Bowl to play out the way it did? Mickey Spagnola wouldn't claim to, but he does think that it reinforced some lessons we learned about the Cowboys. [Watch Mick Shots discuss the Super Bowl and Drew Pearson's HOF induction]
- During a season most Cowboys fans would like to forget, Hunter Niswander's feel-good story flew under the radar. "He only punted 26 times on the year, but his net average of 42 yards per punt would put him inside the top 10 in the NFL," David Helman writes. [Helman with Hunter Niswander's progress report]
- The draft might not be until April, but the experts are already filling out their mock drafts. Who do the prognosticators across different platforms have the Cowboys drafting? What player is the No. 10 pick in the most respected mock drafts? [Check out this week's Mock Roundup]
Thursday
- DeMarcus Lawrence was good last year. But was "good" enough? "'The Cowboys' best defensive player in 2020' isn't exactly a tremendous badge of honor. The team's defense was inconsistent and, at times, downright awful," Jonny Auping writes. [Auping with DeMarcus Lawrence's progress report]
- There was a minor controversy involving a Dallas Cowboys video, Dak Prescott, and fan reactions. Cowboys Break opens the show with an apology and takes a moment to clear up some things. [Watch Cowboys Break clear the air on their stances on Dak Prescott]
- NFL analyst Bucky Brooks watched the Super Bowl just like all of you, and he came away with clear advice for the Cowboys' offseason. "The offensive line has always been the strength of the team when the Cowboys are serious contenders," Brooks writes. "The upgrading the overall talent of the unit should remain a top priority to give the offense a fighting chance in every situation and circumstance." [Read all of this week's 5 Bucks]
Friday
- Nate Newton and Isaiah Stanback know what NFL leadership looks like, and that's what they saw from Tom Brady in the Super Bowl. [Watch Hangin' with the Boys discuss whether the Cowboys have the same kind of leadership that the Buccaneers had]
- Is the NFC East going to look more respectable next season? Could Chidobe Awuzie be converted to safety? [Read all of Friday's mailbag]
- DallasCowboys.com is wrapping up their series on the tight end position, and there's one final question to ask, as crazy as it may sound? [Rob Phillips on whether the Cowboys will consider drafting a tight end in the first round]
- This week's Top 10 player is none other than Dak Prescott, who gets his own highlight reel! Prescott might have missed the majority of the season with an injury, but he provided yet enough highlights in the games he played to come up his best 10 plays of the season. Check out Top 10 Dak plays of 2020.